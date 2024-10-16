State Garden Introduces Locally Known: A New Brand of Unique Lettuce Blends

Innovative greenhouse and field blends offer superior taste and crunch, available throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic immediately

Chelsea, Mass. – State Garden, a New England family-owned produce supplier, announced a new product line under its Locally Known brand. This line features greenhouse-grown lettuce blends combined with artisanal field-grown varieties, offering triple-washed, locally produced greens with a superior crunch and enhanced food safety. Locally Known blends will be available throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic immediately.

“As a fourth-generation family-owned business, we’re committed to helping families put fresh, healthy, and delicious greens on the dinner table,” said State Garden CEO Mark DeMichaelis. Locally Known fulfills that commitment with innovative greenhouse techniques that deliver exceptional flavors and textures, making greens easier to access and more enjoyable to eat.”

State Garden is deeply committed to advancing and investing in the controlled environmental agriculture space. The Locally Known blends combine artisanal field grown varieties with greens grown in advanced greenhouse facilities. Locally Known’s unique offering is brought to life through an innovative partnership between State Garden and a like-minded local grower in Berlin, New Hampshire. All varieties come triple-washed and ready to eat. Currently, there are five exciting blends available:

Locally Known Baby Arugula Crunch

Locally Known Baby Red & Green Crunch

Locally Known Baby Spinach Crunch

Locally Known Spring Mix Crunch

Locally Known Sweet Baby Crunch

“Our advanced greenhouse practices distinguish Locally Known blends,” said DeMichaelis. “They provide superior texture, support local sourcing, and enhance food safety. With our SQFI Level 3 certified facility, we’re the only provider of triple-washed greenhouse products, ensuring our blends are fresh, safe, and ready to eat—making it easier for consumers to enjoy nutritious, crunchy greens.”

State Garden continues to expand its offerings and footprint in New England and beyond. Today, it is the leading supplier of both convention and organic tender leaf lettuce, spinach, and celery hearts in the Northeast.

About Locally Known

Locally Known is a fresh lettuce brand line proudly rooted in the heritage of State Garden, a fourth-generation, family-owned business founded in 1938. We’re dedicated to redefining the fresh produce experience with our unique range of triple-washed artisanal blends. We combine the best of both greenhouse-grown and field-grown products, ensuring the highest standards of freshness, flavor, and nutrition in every package. To learn more visit locallyknown.com.

About State Garden

State Garden is a fourth-generation family business committed to helping all families eat better and live better. With roots as a produce cart in Boston’s North End, the company has been providing the freshest, highest quality produce to food markets since 1938. Today it is a leading supplier of organic and tender leaf lettuce, spinach, and celery hearts in the Northeast, with a brand portfolio including Olivia’s Organics, Locally Known, Northeast Fresh, and private label offerings.