Church Brothers Farms Welcomes Tracy Carranza as Vice President of Retail Sales

Hire bolsters company’s commitment to growing its retail business

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms announced that Tracy Carranza has joined the company as Vice President of Retail Sales. With more than a decade of experience in the fresh produce industry, Carranza will be responsible for the growth and strategic direction of Church Brothers’ retail channel, with a primary focus on value added products. She will also manage the retail sales team, drive new product innovation, and build relationships with key retailers and suppliers.

Carranza spent 10 years as a member of the sales team at Taylor Farms Retail Inc., where she served in multiple roles with increasing responsibility, most recently as Director of Business Development. She has a proven track record of strategic partnerships with top retailers, and along the way has delivered exceptional results. With a deep understanding of retail and grocery channels, Carranza is adept at using market insights to create customer-centric solutions.

“Bringing on Tracy as our new VP of Retail Sales was not just about filling a position; it was about finding someone with passion, vision and experience who can drive growth through innovative strategies and strong partnerships,” said Jeff Church, Chief Operating Officer at Church Brothers Farms. “From our first meeting with her, Tracy showed that she understands the nuances of the market, what retail customers are looking for, and can inspire our team to reach new heights. We’re really excited to have her on board.”

The addition of Carranza underscores Church Brothers’ focus on expanding its retail channel through dedicated leadership and strategic expertise. Her hire reflects a proactive strategy to elevate the company’s presence in the retail space, ensuring long-term growth and competitiveness.

For more information about the company and its products, visit ChurchBrothers.com.

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year round. Church Brothers has an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation in the Salinas Valley that spans multiple generations.