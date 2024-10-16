Ocean Mist Farms Launches New Chef-Crafted Roastables Ready-to-Roast Line

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, North America’s leading grower and shipper of fresh artichokes, is excited to unveil its new Roastables line at the International Fresh Produce Association tradeshow in Atlanta this week.

This innovative line of Ready-To-Roast kits features fresh, halved Brussels sprouts that are pre-washed and ready to roast. The kits come in three bold, chef-crafted flavors – Lemon Caesar, Sweet Sesame, and Sun-Dried Tomato – each with a crispy garnish to add after roasting. Designed for busy, health-conscious consumers, these kits offer a quick, wholesome, and flavorful meal solution the whole family will enjoy.

“We collaborated closely with a culinary group in San Francisco,” said Mark Munger, senior director of marketing, “to develop the chef-inspired flavor profiles for our new Roastables.” He added, “One of our key objectives was to craft distinctive dishes that replicate the indulgent flavor experience of dining at a fine restaurant.”

With their craveable flavors and quick cook time – ready in just 15 minutes! – these kits make it easy to prepare a nutritious and delicious side dish in a few simple steps. Or by adding a favorite protein, these dishes can easily be elevated into a culinary masterpiece. Just heat, toss, roast, and enjoy!

“We understand that today’s consumers are busier than ever, with many households balancing two working parents,” said Ocean Mist Farms President & CEO, Chris Drew. “Our goal with these roasting kits is to give families back some of their precious time, without having to sacrifice nutrition or taste.”

Ocean Mist Farms will be serving samples of their Roastables at their booth (B3853) at the IFPA show, and invite show attendees to stop by and indulge their tastebuds in the irresistible blend of sweet and savory flavors in these tasty roasting kits.

Next additions to the Roastables line are already in development, featuring other premium fresh vegetables from Ocean Mist Farms.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Established in 1924, Ocean Mist Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, California. This company – the largest grower/shipper of fresh artichokes in North America – celebrates their milestone 100-year anniversary in 2024. Committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for their Gold Standard artichokes, the company also offers a full line of 30+ premium fresh vegetable commodities and value-added products. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit oceanmist.com or follow them on their socials – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.