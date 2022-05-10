Stemilt Celebrates the 2022 Apple Blossom Parade with A Half Mile Closer to the Moon Cherries

WENATCHEE, Wash. – On Saturday May 7th, we celebrated the 2022 Apple Blossom Festival Stemilt Grand Parade where 4th generation cherry grower, Kyle Mathison, was decked out in his signature overalls on a 1926 Ford Model-T and Stemilt President, West Mathison, at the wheel of the classic Stemilt Volkswagen Ladybug.

The Apple Blossom Festival is a beloved spring event celebrated by many Washingtonians and the Wenatchee Valley community. We are proud to sponsor this wonderful parade for the 19th year and look forward to it every year. Our founding family had a blast sharing the mystique of A Half Mile Closer to the Moon® cherries with the community and celebrating the beginning of the new apple crop. This is the 103rd year of the Apple Blossom Parade where bands from the Northwest join with colorful floats and horseback performances to put on one of Washington’s grandest parades.

###

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.