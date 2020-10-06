Successful World Pear Day Promotions Start With Stemilt’s Rushing Rivers Pears

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Celebrate the goodness of pears on Saturday, December 5 for World Pear Day. Recognized as a world holiday, World Pear Day is an ideal time for pear promotions. To give your consumers a delightful eating experience, carry Stemilt’s Rushing Rivers® pears in store now through the end of pear season and watch the pear category grow!

“World Pear Day is a recognized holiday by many that provides retailers an excellent opportunity for pear promotions,” says Shales. “Retailers need pears on ad now to set themselves up for success in December.”

Retailers should feature multiple varieties, including Bartlett, Red Pears, d’Anjou, Concorde and Bosc pears. Starting these ads now not only create excitement around World Pear Day, but also create brand recognition around Stemilt’s Rushing Rivers® pears which are set on delighting consumers with amazing flavor and excellent quality.

“Stemilt’s pear mission is to build the category one flavor-first pear at a time,” states Shales. “If retailers want successful World Pear Day promotions, there are a few steps they can take, including sharing the story of our World Famous Rushing Rivers® pears, taking advantage of our modern ripening programs and offering our various packaging vehicles to consumers.”

Stemilt’s Rushing Rivers® pears grow in the Wenatchee and Entiat River Valleys, the best pear locales in the world. Stemilt’s experienced pear farmers harvest at the correct times when the pressures are right, flavors are great and qualities are impeccable. Once harvest is complete, Stemilt’s winter pears, specifically, d’Anjou and Red d’Anjou pears move through Stemilt’s ripening program, RipeRite™. The RipeRite™ program is a multi-step process that not only increases lift and reduces shrink for the retailer, but also increases flavor enzymes and softens the fruit’s flesh for a consistent dessert eating experience that consumers expect.

“We have an amazing team behind the RipeRite™ program and it is apparent in our product,” explains Shales. “If retailers want to ensure high success rates for World Pear Day, they should carry our d’Anjou and red d’Anjou pears – consumers won’t be able to get enough!”

Another way to delight various pear consumers on World Pear Day, retailers is offering a wide variety of packaging and bulk options. From the parent consumer to the dedicated organic shopper, Stemilt has something for everyone.

“For parents looking for a healthy snack for their kids, the Lil Snappers® 3lb. conventional or 2lb. organic bag is a great option,” explains Shales. “The fruit is kid size, so it is easy to consume and available in varieties kids will love. Plus, it helps reduce food waste!”

Stemilt also has assorted bag sizes, including a 4lb. and 5lb. Rushing River® bags as well as conventional and organic bulk in multiple varieties. With current consumer habits, carrying a wide variety of produce options, including go-to bag options bode well for consumers.

“Consumers want easy, grab-and-go bags that they can buy with confidence,” explains Shales. “Shoppers want to know the fruit they’re purchasing comes with amazing flavor and is the best quality. They will get that when they purchase Stemilt’s Rushing Rivers® pears.”

If retailers are ready for successful World Pear Day promotions, then it’s time to turn to Stemilt’s Rushing Rivers® pears today. Call your Stemilt rep for more information.

