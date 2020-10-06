Fruit World Enters Citrus Season With New High-Graphic Sustainable Packaging and Increased Volume of Flavor-Packed Organic and Conventional Offerings

Reedley, CA – Fruit World, a family-owned, flavor-focused grower-shipper of organic and conventional fruit, enters their 2020 citrus season with bold, new recyclable packaging and increased availability of 100% California-grown organic and conventional mandarins, along with organic oranges, grapefruit, lemons, and sweet limes.

“We’re really excited about our new fun and colorful conventional mandarin packaging design, especially because it’s fully-recyclable,” said Bianca Kaprielian, Fruit World co-founder and CEO. “We love the extension of the Fruit World brand, and how these bags add to the sustainable values which are core to our company.” All Fruit World cartons and bags are bright, bold and distinctive, and perfect for creative retail displays.

Fruit World is one of few growers with uninterrupted season-long programs for both their organic and conventional mandarins. “While orchard yield per acre across the state is expected to be on par with the past few years, we’re excited to be entering mandarin season with increased availability from our own farms and growers,” said CJ Buxman, co-founder of Fruit World and an organic mandarin grower. “On the conventional side, our proprietary sweet Early Dulce and Dulce mandarins will be first to market in mid-October, followed by organic and conventional Satsuma mandarins, then Clementines. We’ll go all the way into June with our Gold Nugget and proprietary Klondike varieties.” By mid-November, all Fruit World mandarin varieties will be available as either stem & leaf or bald fruit.

Fruit World has just started shipping new crop organic Rio Red grapefruit, available in bright header bags and the company’s signature bold cartons. Organic navel oranges are close behind, shipping in mid- to late-October once Valencia oranges are finished packing. “Navel orange yield is expected to be down 5% this season,” said Buxman. “However, we have added some acreage to our mix, so our supply will increase by about 15%.” Additionally, Fruit World has a year-round organic lemon program with promotable volumes starting with desert-grown lemons in early November, through the end of the Central Valley harvest in March.

“We’re committed to providing the most flavorful fruit, and the best customer service possible,” said Kaprielian. “We excel at working with our retail and wholesale partners and tailoring programs to their needs, so they can best serve their customers.”

For more information or to place an order, call (559) 650-0334, or visit fruitworldco.com to learn more about the Fruit World story.

