Tasteful Selections, Bite-Size Potato Category and Sustainability Leader, Introduces 100% Recyclable and Compostable Paper Packaging

Arvin, Calif.,— Tasteful Selections®, leading the bite-size potato category in innovation and sustainability is pleased to announce the limited launch of its new 100-percent plastic-free, recyclable and compostable packaging.

“This new paper packaging with PaperLock™ technology is a major step forward in sustainable packaging. It offers superior light protection and natural absorption characteristics that protect our potatoes and help keep plastic out of the waste stream,” said Tim Huffcutt, vice president, sales and marketing operations. “This means our customers and consumers can be confident that when they buy our potatoes not only will the product last longer but they will also be helping to give back to the environment.”

The new packaging was a long time coming for the Tasteful Selections line. “We were waiting to release the new line of packaging until we had the best product for our customers,” Huffcutt said. With the recent innovation in paper packaging, the fiber strength and “stretchable” advancements have improved package integrity and made the item competitive with plastics.

“When all is said and done, this new packaging technology gives more power to consumers to take sustainability into their own hands”, he said.

About Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections®, LLC is a vertically integrated family-owned collection of farms — pioneering and leading the bite-size potato category. To ensure their high standards of quality, flavor and freshness, Tasteful Selections owns and operates the entire process of planting, growing, harvesting and packaging. Field to fork fresh in every bite.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions as the exclusive sales and marketing partner of Tasteful Selections and its best quality, bite-size potatoes.



