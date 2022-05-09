The Association for Dressings and Sauces Honors Dorrie Francis of Litehouse, Inc.

The Association for Dressings and Sauces (ADS) has awarded Litehouse, Inc. Vice President of Technical Services, Dorrie Francis, with the 2022 Technical Service Award.

Ms. Francis is currently the Vice Chair of the ADS Executive Technical Board (ETB) and a member of the ADS Research Subcommittee. She, along with other Subcommittee members, was the recipient of the 2021 ADS Technical Achievement Award. Ms. Francis has also helped plan and moderate several ADS Technical Meeting sessions.

“Dorrie has been an integral part of ADS and its technical programs,” said Patricia Faison, ADS Director of Regulatory and Technical Affairs. “Her expertise and contributions are highly valued, and she is very deserving of this award.”

The ADS Technical Service Award is presented annually to an individual who demonstrates dedicated service to the ADS technical programs. Nominations for this award are taken from the general ADS membership and voted on by ADS’ Executive Technical Board, which oversees the Association’s technical activities. At the Technical Meeting, members share their expertise on a variety of industry-specific topics including packaging, food safety, emulsions and quality.

Ms. Francis shared that she looks forward to continuing her involvement with ADS.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by ADS and collaborate with an industry organization that remains committed to lifting the entire category of dressings and prepared sauces. I will continue to work hard to be a valued member of ADS.”

In addition to her involvement with ADS, Ms. Francis has served as Litehouse, Inc.’s Vice President of Technical Services since 2018, where she has helped the company grow as a leader of quality and innovation in the food production industry.

Founded in 1963, Litehouse, Inc., has become a leading provider of salad dressings, dips, sauces, herbs and cheese over the last 50 years. With manufacturing locations in Virginia, Michigan, Utah and Idaho, Litehouse, Inc. products can be found across the country through retail, e-commerce, foodservice and more. For more information on Litehouse, Inc., visit LitehouseFoods.com.