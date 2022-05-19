The Hass Avocado Board Continues Industry Webinar Series with Nutrition Spotlight

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is hosting the next installment in its complimentary industry webinar series, on May 26, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. PT. The webinar, “Leveraging the Avocado’s Nutrition Story to Drive Demand,” will educate attendees on highlighting the nutritional benefits of avocados to help drive demand using ready-to-use resources from HAB’s Avocado Nutrition Center and Love One Today®.

Hosted by Dr. Nikki Ford, HAB’s Senior Director of Nutrition, and Gina Widjaja, HAB’s Director of Marketing and Communications, the webinar will explore how the pandemic has changed consumers’ health priorities, what factors drive avocado purchases, and the Avocado Nutrition Center’s research focus.

Attendees will come away from the webinar educated on resources that can be used by marketers and retailers alike to communicate the nutritional benefits of the avocado to help keep them at the top of the grocery list.

The upcoming webinar is another way in which HAB is equipping the entire Hass avocado industry for success by ensuring that the latest in nutrition research and resources is easily accessible by all.

Register for the upcoming webinar here.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.