The Search is On For The Next Official Healthy Family Project Registered Dietitian

Orlando, FL – Healthy Family Project is encouraging registered dietitians to consider if they have what it takes to be the cause marketing organization’s next Official Registered Dietitian. Since 2008, Healthy Family Project has retained a registered dietitian to serve as the sounding board to review recipes, create content, interact in social media groups and outlets, and respond to nutrition-based media inquiries.



“The registered dietitian position at Healthy Family Project has always been an integral part of what we do and the content we create,” said Trish James, vice president Healthy Family Project. “This person needs to have a deep passion for nutrition and want to make a difference in the lives of others through their work.”



The new dietitian will join forces with Healthy Family Project’s already established team of talented food marketers creating fresh content for HealthyFamilyProject.com and its extensive social media outlets. They will also be a regular guest on the popular consumer-facing Healthy Family Project podcast, which recently reached 40k downloads and 81 episodes.



Healthy Family Project’s large social media following will offer the new dietitian the opportunity to position themselves as a thought leader in the nutrition, food and produce space. In addition, they will gain exposure through the blog housed on HealthyFamilyProejct.com, which sees 100k visitors per month, through production of regular content.



“With nutrition top of mind for families, parents and guardians are specifically searching for our registered dietitian approved recipes,” continued James. “Our Pinterest page now reaches 6 million people per month and continues to grow quickly along with our other social outlets and website.”



Healthy Family Project’s registered dietitian and author of Real Mom Nutrition, Sally Kuzemchak, is retiring her title after three years as the organization’s Official Registered Dietitian.



Registered dietitians can view full details of the position on Healthy Family Project’s website. The next Official Healthy Family Project Registered Dietitian will be announced in late September.

About Healthy Family Project

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7 million to benefit children and families and provided 16 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.