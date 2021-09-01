Stop & Shop Gives Back And Helps Families Headed Back-To-School Through

Orlando, FL – Produce for Kids and Stop & Shop are giving families the tools they need to navigate the back-to-school rush through digital resources, an E-commerce site and resources in the produce departments of more than 400 Stop & Shop stores. The month-long cause-marketing campaign, which spotlights partners such as Bolthouse, Envy™ Apples, RealSweet® Onions and Wonderful Pistachios, will culminate in a donation of 100,000 meals to the Downtown Evening Soup Pantry in New Haven, CT.

In-store campaign signage positioned near particpating produce partner brands feature QR codes that lead shoppers to stopandshop.com where they’ll find a free downloadable eCookbook full of back-to-school recipe inspiration, shoppable recipes, tips and other great information and resources from the produce brands supporting the campaign.

“We’re proud to partner with Produce for Kids and wonderful brands such as Bolthouse, Envy™ Apples, RealSweet® Onions and Wonderful Pistachios who understand the importance of nutrition and its impact on children,” said Jennifer Brogan, Director of Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “Thanks to these partners, Stop & Shop will be able to provide 100,000 meals to those in need.”

Stop & Shop will be working with area bloggers to support the campaign and a free Facebook Live cooking class hosted by Healthy Family Project will take place on September 1st at 3:30 pm ET. The Facebook Live will showcase an easy, make-ahead breakfast recipe for busy school mornings and will be hosted by Healthy Family Project’s junior chefs.

“We are excited to team up with Stop & Shop this year to make an impact in the community during the back-to-school season when families need extra support making healthy choices,” said Trish James, Healthy Family Project vice president. “The 100,000 meal donation will go a long way in the fight against hunger.”

In addition to in-store signage, produce partners will be highlighted in targeted social media content including photography and video throughout August and September.

*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure at least 10 meals on behalf of member food banks.

About Healthy Family Project | Produce for Kids Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7 million to benefit children and families and provided 12 mm meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop’s GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop – whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.