This Summer it’s All About Trendy Tropicals

Los Alamitos, CA – With Memorial Day just around the corner and social restrictions opening up, shoppers are getting ready to relax and reunite. What better way to do that than by encouraging them to try something new, juicy and delicious at their next backyard BBQ or picnic-in-the park?

Enter, trendy tropicals! With 42% of shoppers saying they are more likely to buy unique produce to make summer gatherings more fun1, and 2 in 5 looking to tropical fruits to brighten their summer2, the time is ripe to inspire with summer’s most enticing options, like Frieda’s Honey & Snow Dragons™, lychee, and Rambas™ rambutan.

“I’m excited to be making up for lost time with my grandkids, and whether we’re lounging by the poolside, or picnicking in the backyard, you can be sure I’m always introducing them to new fruits,” says Allen DeMo, director of grower relations and business development at Frieda’s Specialty Produce. “…and this year I’m excited to introduce them to lychees and rambutan, by far the freshest and juiciest, I’ve ever seen!”

Exotic Tropicals are perfect for savory or sweet salads, fruit-forward mains, and even charred fruits, with a flourish. Encourage shoppers to serve these up in imaginative cocktails, such as this wildly popular rambutan & grapefruit aperol spritz or simply thread lychee through skewers, roast over a flame, and drizzle with honey and lime juice, for a tropical twist on s’mores!

Make it easy for shoppers to discover new tropical favorites by merchandising them with what they already know- Honey Dragons™ next to pineapples and Rambas™ rambutan in the berry patch. Or cross merchandise coveted lychees with specialty cheeses and meats to help shoppers create a simple and delicious charcuterie board.

Call your Frieda’s account manager today to pre-book summer’s must-have tropicals and jumpstart your warm-weather holiday weekend sales.

