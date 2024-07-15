Thx! Appoints Jay Guzman as Vice President, Growth & Gratitude

A New Position to Expand Retail Distribution and Global Partnerships.

Weston, FL – Thx! (www.thxdreams.com), an award-winning social impact organization making significant impact in the fresh produce industry for its commitment to social responsibility, announced the appointment of Jay Guzman as its new Vice President, Growth & Gratitude. Guzman will play a pivotal role in building and expanding strategic partnerships with retailers, brands, and growers across Thx!’s global network in this newly created role.

Thx!: Empowering Farmworkers, Building Connections, Driving Value

Thx! is on a mission to expand its social impact program so that it may empower and help more farmworkers while fostering personal connections between them and consumers. Thx!’s innovative platform generates value for the entire supply chain, fostering enriching relationships with brands and their consumers, retailers and their shoppers, and allowing these shoppers the chance to ‘do good’ with their purchases. Conscious consumerism is paramount to today’s consumers, and Thx! empowers partner brands with enhanced product value and a deeper sense of purpose.

Guzman Brings Wealth of Experience to Thx!

Guzman, a 15-year veteran of the fresh produce industry, brings a wealth of experience and a passion for social responsibility to the Thx! organization. He will provide strategic vision and guidance, leveraging his relationships with growers, packers, shippers, and retailers across the complex produce supply chain to forge new partnerships.

Guzman joins Thx! from Fair Trade USA, where he most recently served as Director of National Retail Partnerships. In this role, he played a key role in stewarding the Fair Trade Certified program’s significant growth across categories with several major US retailers.

Guzman Excited to Share Worker Stories, Empower Consumers

“I am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to work with a team that is truly innovating the consumer experience by sharing the stories of our farmworkers and how their purchases contribute to making dreams come true,” said Guzman.

Casanova Welcomes Guzman, Highlighting Ideal Leadership for Thx!

Martin Casanova, Thx!’s Chief Dreams Officer, expressed his enthusiasm about Guzman’s arrival. “We are delighted to welcome Jay to the Thx! team and confident that his vast experience in produce and passion for ethical worker programs make him a huge asset to Thx! and a strategic leader for our programs. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” said Casanova.

Fernandez Shares Excitement: A Win-Win for Retailers and Suppliers

Raul Fernandez, Thx!’s Chief Imagination Officer, echoed the sentiment. “With Jay’s deep retail knowledge, we only expect the value for Thx! partners to grow even stronger. This win-win scenario between Thx! and its retailers and suppliers allows us to empower farmworkers, engage shoppers, and create a more sustainable future for the industry.”

Meet Thx! at the IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show!

Join Thx!, Martin, Raul, Jay, and the Thx! team at the upcoming IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show in Atlanta this October! We’d love to connect with you and share more about our mission to create a more socially responsible and impactful fresh produce industry. Stop by our booth to learn how Thx! can help elevate your brand’s purpose and connect with conscious consumers.

About Thx!

Thx! is a company on a mission to create social impact in the fresh produce industry. For over 7 years, Thx! has empowered farmworkers, fostered connections between them and consumers, and generated value for the entire supply chain through its commitment to ethical sourcing and conscious consumerism. Thx!, recently recognized with the Sustainable Produce Summit Marketing Award for Best B2C Marketing, provides an authentic link between shoppers and farmworkers while helping workers achieve their dreams and empowering brands with a deeper sense of purpose using augmented reality technology.