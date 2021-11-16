United Fresh Attends White House Signing Ceremony for Infrastructure Bill

United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel attended the White House ceremony today as President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.

“United Fresh has worked with the Administration and bipartisan Congressional leaders to pass a comprehensive infrastructure bill,” Stenzel said. “The new law will provide critical improvements to support the fresh produce supply chain, including roads, bridges, ports and vitally needed western state water infrastructure investment. We look forward to continuing to work with the Administration and Congress to ensure consumers have access to our safe, healthy and nutritious products. This law is a strong step in the right direction.”

A summary of the new law can be found here which includes information on the historic investments in the legislation.

###

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh-cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.