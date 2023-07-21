USA Pears Recognized In Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Snack Awards

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – USA Pears announced that its 10 pear varieties were recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Snack Awards. Select winners can be found in the July/August issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now and the full list is available online at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a44006529/best-snack-awards-2023/.

“We’re thrilled to have been selected by Good Housekeeping for this award in the Powerhouse Produce category,” said Jim Morris, Marketing Communications Manager for Pear Bureau Northwest. “Pears make a nutritious, high fiber and versatile addition to savory snacks and meals, or to naturally satisfy your sweet tooth.”

“Along with many familiar varieties including Bartlett, Anjou and Bosc, our growers in Washington and Oregon also produce other heirloom varieties, and several new pears introduced in the last few years. So, there are sweet and juicy pears for every taste – from crisp to very juicy, with overtones ranging from citrus and vanilla, to floral and cinnamon” added Kevin Moffitt, President & CEO for Pear Bureau Northwest.

“More than 700 grower families in the Pacific Northwest are currently preparing to begin harvest in August, to deliver a fresh new crop of sweet, delicious pears to markets soon.”

ABOUT PEAR BUREAU NORTHWEST

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 84% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 700 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org

Pear Bureau Northwest prohibits discrimination in all of its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, political beliefs, or disability. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) should contact the Pear Bureau at (503) 652-9720.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write the USDA, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Stop 9410, Washington, DC, 20250-9410, or call toll-free at (866) 632-9992 (English) or (800) 877-8339 (TDD) or (866) 377-8642 (English Federal-relay) or (800) 845-6136 (Spanish Federal-relay).