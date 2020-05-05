Viva Fresh Clean Eating Challengers to Showcase Results in Virtual Wrap-up Event

Mission, Texas: Viva Fresh may have been canceled but that isn’t going to put a pause on the success or results of the Clean Eating Challenge. Join Viva Fresh, Dr. Ian Smith and the challenge participants via Zoom on May 20 at 2:00 pm CST for the big reveal and results of the six month-challenge, and your chance to participate in the next Clean Eating Challenge.

Since November of 2019, challenge participants Tommy Wilkins, of Grow Farms Texas; Michelle Cortez, of Empacadora GAB – Mr. Lucky; Ed Bertaud, Director, Retail Sales-IFCO RPC North America; and Jed Murray of Tenaza Organics have weathered holidays and coronavirus stressors to make positive lifestyle changes and yield big personal health results. Hear their stories of success and stress, personal growth and struggles, and see first-hand how eating more fruits and vegetables changed their lives.

Dr. Ian Smith has been working with participants since Day 1 and will moderate the discussion, as well as break-down what the results mean for others interested in pursuing a similar Clean Eating journey. Dr. Smith is the author of 17 books, including his recent release, Clean & Lean and is the current medical contributor and co-host of the nationally-syndicated television show The Rachael Ray Show.

Craig Slate, TIPA Chairman, CEO of SunFed, and a sponsor of the Clean Eating Challenge, shared his excitement saying, “You will not want to miss this event. I cannot begin to express how inspiring it is to see these individuals show us what success can look like when we walk the talk and do more than grow and sell fresh produce…when we let fresh produce become our primary food source. During this live event you will have the chance to hear how what started as a change in diet evolved into a lifestyle change and ultimately life changing experience.”

Life-changing has certainly been the name of the game for many during the past 40-plus days. As Americans – produce industry included – we have had to grow accustomed to a “new normal” that shines a light on the importance of health and wellness, and the importance of eating more fresh fruits and vegetables which makes the introduction of an industry wide Clean Eating Challenge a powerful and timely tool.

“As we wrap up the 2020 Clean Eating challenge, we can’t help but be inspired by the commitment and of course, results that our participants have shown over the past few months,” said Dante Galeazzi, CEO of the Texas International Produce Association. “We are excited to share this inspiration and announce a new health and wellness challenge in which everyone can participate, leading us into a healthier 2021 with even more people eating their fruits and veggies and raising the bar on consumption!”

The Viva Fresh Clean Eating Reveal on May 20th is a FREE event, although registration before the event is required. For more information or to register online, visit https://zoom.us/j/97816280046 or www.vivafreshexpo.com.

Details for the Clean Eating Challenge 2021 will be revealed at the conclusion of the event.

To catch up on the Clean Eating Challenge 2020, visit the Viva Fresh website to see the videos showcasing the participants’ progress from start to finish. A thank you for the event sponsors goes out to: SunFed, Grow Farm Texas, Coast Tropical, Rio Fresh Inc. and J&D Produce.

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for TIPA members, while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables all year long. Viva Fresh Produce Expo will be back but at its new home at the Gaylord Texan in Dallas, TX on March 26-28, 2021. For more information, visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the more than $8 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.