Viva Fresh Donates Over 20,000 lbs of Fresh Produce to North Texas Food Bank

Mission, Texas – The Texas International Produce Association(TIPA) has once again teamed up with the North Texas Food Bank of Plano, TX to help close the hunger gap. At the conclusion of the Viva Fresh Expo earlier this month, a total of 21,806 lbs of fresh produce was donated.

This generous donation would not be possible without the approximately 200 fresh fruit and vegetable growers, shippers, and importers that exhibit at the Viva Fresh Expo. This fresh produce donation will help fight food insecurity in the region and be distributed through North Texas Food Bank’s network of more than 400 partner agencies.

Dante Galeazzi, CEO of Texas International Fresh Produce Association remarked, “Our organization and industry members work tirelessly to grow and ship the healthy fruits and vegetables that end up in stores and on our tables.” Galeazzi continued, “By making this donation, not only are we able to evoke positive change, we’re also able to meet the needs of a community experiencing an unprecedented level of food insecurity.”

North Texas ranks as the fifth most food insecure region in the nation. Approximately 700,000 North Texans face food insecurity – including 1 in 5 children. The North Texas Food Bank is dedicated to creating a hunger-free, healthy North Texas. Thanks to donations and fundraisers, it provides access to nutritious meals to families, children, and seniors in its 13-county service area. Last year it served a record-breaking 137 million meals highlighting the continued need.

“The North Texas Food Bank is proud to be a dedicated provider of food for those in need and this fresh produce donation is a welcome gift that allows us to offer many fresh produce offerings our families may not have typical access to,” said Mike Robinson, director of food sourcing for NTFB. “Our mission to close the hunger gap in North Texas by providing access to nutritious food continues to be an exciting possibility thanks to the generosity of organizations like the Texas International Produce Association and their grower members.

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. For more information, please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the nearly $8 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 400 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries. It is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America. In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a partner of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.