Watermelon Keeps Marine Corps Marathon Hydrated for the 11th Year

Team Watermelon Distributes 16 Pallets of Fresh Watermelon to Runners and Supporters

Winter Springs, FL – The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) is excited to announce its continued partnership with the Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) for the 11th consecutive year. Known as “The People’s Marathon,” the MCM is celebrated annually on the last Sunday of October and stands out as the largest marathon worldwide that does not offer prize money. Instead, it champions a spirited community experience, highlighted by the distribution of refreshing watermelon. This year, 16 pallets of fresh watermelon were enjoyed by participants and supporters from every U.S. state and numerous countries at the Finisher’s Festival, celebrating their marathon achievements.

This year, NWPB’s involvement was further supported by BASF | Nunhems, a leading global supplier of vegetable seeds. Their collaboration with NWPB helped ensure that the marathon’s participants maintained the same experience as in year’s past, reinforcing the Board’s commitment to promoting watermelon’s health benefits and versatility.

At the Finish Festival, the NWPB team, along with national and state watermelon queens and coordinators, joined forces to hand out fresh watermelon slices. The queens, known for their ambassadorial roles in promoting watermelon across the country, were instrumental in making the event an engaging and memorable experience for participants. The team also distributed hundreds of Tajin® packets, encouraging runners and supporters to try the delicious pairing of watermelon with the popular seasoning—a crowd favorite.

One marathon supporter shared their enthusiasm for the tradition: “Every year, I look forward to the fresh watermelon at the finish line. It’s the perfect post-run snack—hydrating, refreshing, and just what I need after this run. It’s the only thing getting me home!”

This long-standing partnership exemplifies the Board’s dedication to promoting watermelon not only as a delicious and hydrating fruit but also as a healthy option for people of all walks of life. Stephanie Barlow, Senior Director of Communications, spoke on the importance of the NWPB’s ongoing sponsorship of the MCM: “Watermelon’s participation in the Marine Corps Marathon is a reflection of our fruit’s universal appeal. We believe watermelon is for everyone, and events like this reinforce that it’s not only a people’s favorite, but also great for hydration and overall health. We’re proud to be part of this marathon year after year—it’s a tradition we love because of the shared sense of community.”

For more information about the Board’s participation in Marine Corps Marathon, contact Stephanie Barlow, Senior Director of Communications at sbarlow@watermelon.org.

About National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 700 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

A serving of nutrient-dense watermelon provides an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was nearly 16.9 pounds in 2023. Watermelon consumption in the United States was nearly 5.6 billion pounds in 2023. The United States exported an additional 377 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.