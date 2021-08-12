Watermelon Retail Merchandising Contest Call for Entries

WINTER SPRINGS, FL – The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), invites all retail chains, independent retailers and commissaries to submit entries to their 13th annual Watermelon Retail Merchandising Contest. The 2021 contest continues its shift to a watermelon merchandising effort that includes in-store displays but also encourages mixed marketing tactics. The contest is used by NWPB to encourage and identify retailers who are showcasing watermelon’s benefits including health, value and versatility.

“Total marketing efforts are more important as consumer habits change and the retail space changes with it,” said Juliemar Rosado, Director of Retail and International Marketing for the NWPB. “It is important to look at overall promotional efforts at retail during the customer’s path-to-purchase as well as inside the store, particularly in this new normal.”

Watermelon of any kind can be included in the promotion, including whole, fresh-cut, mini watermelon, yellow and red or any mix thereof. Marketing efforts considered in judging will include category visibility, point-ofsale materials, good visual merchandising, messaging nutritional benefits, recipes and/or selection education and use of print, online and/or digital platforms.

More than $10,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to top entrants, including $5,000 for the grand prize for winner. The second place winner will receive $2,500, third place will receive $1,000 and three honorable mentions will each receive $500. An additional incentive of a $15 gift card will be awarded to the first 25 entries.

To enter a promotion, retailers can submit their entry and photos, links, screenshots, etc. online (preferred), via email or postal mail. All entries must be submitted/postmarked by midnight EST on September 10, 2021. Visit: http://watermelon.org/Retailers/Retail-Contest to enter or for more information, including official contest rules and entry form. Retailers can also email NWPB at retail@watermelon.org.

About National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 800 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

Watermelon packs a nutritious punch, with each serving providing an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving.

Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was an estimated 16 pounds in 2020. Watermelon consumption in the United States was approximately 5.3 billion pounds in 2020. The United States exported an additional 359 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.