Wish Farms Cuts the Ribbon on its New Headquarters

Plant City, FL – International grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, Wish Farms, is pleased to announce the ribbon cutting on its new headquarters in Plant City, FL. The ceremony commemorated the official move in to Wish Farms’ new 24,000 square foot office on its 36-acre campus.

“Our company has a one-hundred-year relationship with the community of Plant City. Our connection goes back to our days on the State Farmers Market and beyond,” said Wish Farms’ owner Gary Wishnatzki. “This is a strawberry town, so keeping our new address here means a lot to our company, employees and growers.”

The land on which the campus is built has a strong connection to agriculture dating back generations before Wish Farms’ purchase. Proceeds from its sale in 2018 were placed into a charitable trust benefiting local FFA and agriculture education by the previous owner, Joe Kuhn.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Nicole “Nikki” Fried spoke to the crowd of attendees: “It’s about empowering and inspiring the next generation to love (agriculture) as much as their parents and grandparents…and you have built something here that carries on that legacy.”

Many features inside the office utilize wood that was cut down from the site. Not only does this keep with its “Feel Good” promise of sustainability, but this aesthetic choice adds to the overall “magical pixie forest” theme. The repurposed wood can be found in many custom areas throughout, including the adult sized slide, reception desks, stair treads and conference tables.

In addition to the office built by construction company Barr and Barr, the campus features a blueberry farm, 125,000 square foot warehouse/cooling facility with a 20,000 square foot solar array, digital billboard, a treehouse, walking trails and lake. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, approximately 115,000 vehicles drive past the Wish Farms’ headquarters every day.

“It’s exciting because our new headquarters perfectly reflects our fun, family-friendly brand and will be a fantastic asset for retaining and recruiting top talent for many years to come,” said Wishnatzki.

About Wish Farms:

Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

It isn’t just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, it grows both conventional and organic varieties. Nationally recognized for innovation, Wish Farms utilizes patented traceability technology to ensure quality and safety by tying consumer feedback to specific information from each day’s harvest.

For more information, please visit www.wishfarms.com.