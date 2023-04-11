Wonderful Pistachios Partners with PAC-MAN for New Commercial

Wonderful Pistachios Produce April 11, 2023

Wonderful Pistachios has released a new commercial as part of its Get Crackin’ campaign featuring PAC-MAN, everyone’s favorite ghost-champing arcade icon.

Running across cable outlets, digital streaming platforms, and on social media, the new advertisement shows how Bandai’s legendary action maze-chase video game character enjoys eating pistachios. Viewers can enjoy how “PAC-MAN does it like a snack man” munches on a maze of Wonderful Pistachios classic Roasted & Salted variety that leads him right inside the bag! The bag falls over with PAC-MAN emerging and issuing a hearty belch, indicating he is full and satisfied.

This commercial has been released on the heels of Wonderful Pistachios announcing the revival of its Get Crackin’ campaign, which is the most significant campaign the brand will promote this year. Additional spots in the campaign have included Humpty Dumpty, the Universe, competitive eater Joey Chestnut, and a robot named Spot from Boston Dynamics.

Related Articles

Produce

The Wonderful Company Commits to 100% Renewable Electricity in US Operations By 2025

The Wonderful Company Produce March 26, 2019

The Wonderful Company announced today it will use 100 percent renewable electricity across all its U.S. operations by 2025. As part of this commitment, The Wonderful Company is joining RE100, a collaborative, global initiative led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP, uniting more than 160 influential businesses committed to transitioning to 100 percent renewable electricity.

Produce

Wonderful Halos Partners With World’s No. 1 Kid YouTube Star Ryan ToysReview

The Wonderful Company Produce December 18, 2018

Wonderful Halos, America’s No. 1 favorite healthy snack brand, today debuted a new YouTube video, “Ryan Takes a Trip in an Airplane to the Wonderful Halos Mandarin Orchards in California” featuring seven-year-old Ryan of Ryan ToysReview. Ryan is one of YouTube’s top video creators, boasting over one billion views per month and 17 million subscribers.