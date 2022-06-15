WP Produce Provides Opportunities to Florida Avocado Growers & Retailers with Buy Local Programs

Miami, FL — The season for Florida-grown Tropical Avocados is off to a strong start, with promotable volumes available June through August. Initial reports from growers indicate increased volumes will ship throughout the 2022 season. Prices also look to remain stable—a focus for WP and their Desbry® brand of premium-quality Tropical Avocados.

Miami-based WP Produce (https://www.wpproduce.com) is a world-leading distributor of Tropical Avocados. The multi-generational, family-owned and vertically-integrated grower-shipper behind Desbry® premium-quality Tropical Avocados—grown in both Florida and the Dominican Republic—drives and supports year-round demand for this important Florida crop.

The 2022 season is ripe with opportunity, and WP is providing the tools and resources to support Florida growers, as well as retailers with buy local programs throughout the Southeast. This is great news for the Florida avocado industry, retailers, and the devoted consumers who love this special fruit.

WP proudly brings their global Tropical Avocado expertise, retailer connections, logistics capabilities, and industry strength to bear in their home state. As consumers seek local produce with a desire to support family farms, Desbry® continues to supply Florida-grown Tropical Avocados and has been increasing their Florida operations and grower network, enabling retailers to expand their avocado programs, capitalize on the buy local trend, and solidify produce department profit centers.

“We’re seeing increased interest from retail and foodservice customers every year as Tropical Avocados gain momentum and popularity with chefs and consumers,” said Christopher Gonzalez, VP of Sales for WP Produce and nephew of company founder Willy Pardo.

“While Florida has lost some avocado production acreage to disease, housing and commercial uses, the Florida avocado industry remains strong and vibrant,” Gonzalez continued. “We’re committed to partnering with and supporting Florida growers to meet consumer demands, retailer sales goals, and provide substantial economic returns for growers.”

As the U.S. grown avocado season begins, the 2022 market outlook for Florida Tropical Avocados is positive. Weather conditions this year have been favorable for projected supply, with warm temperatures, lots of rain, little wind and only one hail event that did minimal damage. While overall acreage has declined slightly, production is up as new plantings and groves recovered from previous storm damage will be producing in abundance.

Desiree Pardo Morales, Willy Pardo’s daughter, is Vice President of WP Produce and Founder/CEO of WP’s sister company, Tropical Fruit Box (https://tropicalfruitbox.com), which sells tropical and exotic fruits directly to consumers who can’t find these specialty items in their local grocery stores. “Tropical Avocados are a favorite staple in our weekly fruit box shipments for size and flavor and we rely heavily on this premium and value-packed fruit to provide our customers with a year-round supply.”

For more information or to place an order, contact Christopher Gonzalez at (305) 772-8388 or sales@wpproduce.com.

# # #