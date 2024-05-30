Aldi Stores Focusing on Low Grocery Prices this Summer

CEO Jason Hart also said more Aldi stores will open in the Southeast.

As inflation continues to worry Americans, Aldi CEO Jason Hart said the discount grocery chain is focused on keeping grocery prices low as the summer season heats up.

Hart joined “Good Morning America” live to discuss the summer grocery outlook ahead of Memorial Day.

“We don’t really focus on what the competition is doing. We’re focused on what consumers want and need,” Hart said. “Before the consumer was stressed with inflation, we were still about low prices, but those low prices become even more important as value is even more top of mind for the consumer.”

