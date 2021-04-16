Allegiance Retail Services Creates Video Series with Tips on Preparing for COVID Vaccinations from the Nutritional Standpoint

Iselin, NJ – Allegiance Retail Services (ARS) announces the release of a two-part web video series on Preparing for Your First & Second Dose COVID Vaccinefrom a nutritional standpoint. Videos such as these reflect ARS’s commitment to providing its member grocers with timely materials for the service and well-being of their customers and their communities.

In these specific videos, ARS’s registered dietitian and nutritionist Jacqueline Gomes provides tips on how eating healthy, staying hydrated, and getting plenty of rest help support your immune system and could help ease any possible side effects from receiving the vaccine. Videos on nutrition and health are just one element of the Easy to Eat Well & Be Well Program under the Foodtown banner.

“Today’s successful grocers provide much more than simply food to their shoppers, they are a hub where people gather, see friendly faces, provide information on nutrition, and answer questions on products,” maintains Donna Zambo, VP, Chief Marketing Officer, Allegiance Retail Services.

ARS is also rolling out under the Foodtown banner a free 30-Day Health Challenge for shoppers and store associates. Conducted through Facebook, the program provides weekly tips, healthy recipes, and motivation. The challenge was successfully launched at Green Way Markets.

“Programs and videos such as these show our commitment to our member grocers and the well-being of the communities they serve,” states Zambo. “We want to personalize the customer experience and take this journey together by providing tools and resources for a healthy lifestyle. This is one way our local grocers can be an inspiring example to those they serve.”

Allegiance Retail Services has been supporting its grocers on the frontline this past year with messaging, PPE materials, and quality products during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company has also worked around the clock to ensure its grocers have a ready supply of farm fresh produce, meats, seafood, and healthy affordable items available for their customers.

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g. Foodtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Big Deal, La Bella, Brooklyn Harvest, Green Way, and Pathmark) for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label items. For more information, visit www.allegianceretailservices.com.