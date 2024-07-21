Allegiance Retail Services Highlights NextGen Theme at Annual Member Meeting

July 18, 2024 – Allegiance Retail Services, a leading retailer-owned grocery co-op, held its Annual Membership Meeting on June 25, 2024. Led by Joseph Fantozzi, COO and President, with members of the ARS leadership team, the focus was on understanding NextGen shoppers and NextGen products, services, and associates. The meeting highlighted the co-op’s growth over the past two years and expected growth as the co-op continues to flourish.

“We have a passionate team poised to deliver the necessary tools and services NextGen shoppers will expect when entering our stores,” remarked Joseph Fantozzi, COO and President of Allegiance Retail Services. “Our members can rely on ARS to optimize all available resources to implement the best solutions for our members to thrive.”

The meeting concluded with the election of the Allegiance Board of Managers and Foodtown Board of Directors for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The complete Board appointees for Allegiance Retail Services and Foodtown are as follows: Louis Scaduto, Jr., Chairman and CEO, Jason Ferreira as Vice Chairman, Esmail Mobarak as Treasurer, John Estevez, Avi Kaner, Noah Katz, Michael Mignosi, Joseph Parisi, John Shakoor, and Joseph Fantozzi as President and Chief Operating Officer.

In closing remarks, Louis Scaduto, Jr., Board Chairman, said, “I am pleased to lead such a dynamic group of independent supermarket owners who push for excellence in elevating the customer experience. The Board, and the members it represents, have never been stronger.”

About Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigidos Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown, and Shop n Bag), for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend. For more information, please visit www.allegianceretailservices.com