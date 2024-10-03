Peck’s Markets Join Allegiance Retail Services

Iselin, NJ – Allegiance Retail Services, a leading member-owned grocery co-op, is excited to announce that four Peck’s Markets have joined the co-op through their parent company PSK Supermarkets. The sale of Peck’s Markets to PSK occurred September 2024, expanding PSK’s reach in New York State.

PSK Supermarkets, a member of the Allegiance co-op, currently operates 14 supermarkets in the New York City area, and Dutchess and Columbia Counties in New York State under the banners of Foodtown, Freshtown, and Pathmark. The addition of Peck’s Markets in Sullivan County, New York, brings PSK’s total markets to 18 under ownership and management.

Of note, both Peck’s Markets and PSK Supermarkets are employee owned through ESOPs – an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that is a retirement plan allowing employees to accumulate and own shares in the company they work for, which they can redeem for their cash value upon retirement.

Noah Katz, President and CEO of PSK, explained how the acquisition came about. “Peck’s CEO Lee Reimer approached us in the winter of 2023 regarding a possible sale of the four stores after a vote by more than 200 associates at Peck’s. They wanted to sell, but only to a company that would continue to provide a good working environment for its people with the possibility of growth.” Katz was told that Peck’s did not want to sell to a big box chain out of concern that the associates and communities they service would not be cared for in the same manner. When Reimer presented the opportunity to sell Peck’s to PSK, the vote was a unanimous yes vote, not a single associate voted no.

“Being able to pass on savings, Peck’s Markets will be able to compete with the major chains in the area,” said Katz. He further stated that PSK welcomed the Peck’s associates into the larger company and will maintain current local vendors and charitable relationships.

“The growth we are seeing among our members is a testament to the strength of the ARS co-op in terms of purchasing power, merchandising support, marketing and advertising services, IT support – POS and shelf label, and retail execution – category management and resets,” said Joseph Fantozzi, COO, President, Allegiance Retail Services. “As we grow, our purchasing strength grows through bargaining power, creating savings that can be passed on to customer – so important in today’s economic climate.”

Future plans for Peck’s Markets once they are fully transitioned include the implementation of new technologies and remodel plans.

The four Peck’s Market locations are:

Peck’s Market of Callicoon

9 Lower Main Street -CR133

Callicoon, NY 12723

Peck’s Market of Livingston Manor

29 Main Street

Livingston Manor, NY 12758

Peck’s Market of Jeffersonville

4897 State Route 52

Jeffersonville, NY 12748

Peck’s Market of Eldred

9 Proctor Road

Eldred, NY 12732

