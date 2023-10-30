Alto-Shaam Promotes From Within For New Corporate Executive Chef

Further enhancing its Culinary and Product Team, Alto-Shaam has promoted Kristina Bladecki to Corporate Executive Chef.

In her new role, Kristina will be working closely with Alto-Shaam’s sales department, dealers, sales representatives, and end users to help drive sales across all product lines. Through recipe creation and development, product testing and product demonstrations, she will support new development launches.

After joining Alto-Shaam in 2011 as a Marketing Assistant, Kristina transitioned to the business’ culinary team as a Culinary Assistant. From there she was promoted to Corporate Executive Sous Chef and subsequently to Corporate Chef. Kristina is a third-generation Alto-Shaam employee. Her grandfather, Jerry Maahs, founded Alto-Shaam after inventing Halo Heat® technology utilized in Alto-Shaam’s Cook & Hold ovens, Smoker ovens and variety of holding solutions.

“Since joining the business more than a decade ago, Kristina has worked tirelessly to progress and develop her skills, which has been continually recognized with a series of deserved promotions,” says Lucy McQuillan, Alto-Shaam President.

“With the alignment of our Product Team, I am confident that we will drive further continuous improvement for our long-term shared success. Kristina’s role will provide vital support in ensuring the successful development, introduction, growth, and maturity of our products in the market, with customer success at the center”.

Alto-Shaam has a full team of culinary, sales, and technical service experts ready to help operators accomplish their foodservice goals. To learn more, contact an Alto-Shaam expert.