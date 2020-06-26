Ann Dickerson Awarded New Role as Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute Domestic Foodservice Marketing Representative

Juneau, Alaska – Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute has awarded industry veteran Jann Dickerson the new domestic foodservice marketing services contract.

Dickerson has worked with ASMI for over 20 years, a long association with ASMI, serving most recently as head of foodservice national accounts. The new role will oversee the integration and execution of both foodservice distribution and operator programs to increase synergy across ASMI’s domestic marketing program.

“I am excited to lead the foodservice operator and distributor partnership programs,” says Dickerson. “I believe there are untapped synergies across both programs that will grow and help build visibility for the Alaska seafood brand by telling the compelling story of Alaska.”

Known throughout the industry for her insights and ability to build partnerships, Jann has worked for over 25 years to craft marketing communications focusing on branding and sustainability for iconic food brand including Land O’ Lakes, National Cattleman’s Beef Assn, Dole, Kikkoman, Burger King, Darden, Red Lobster, and Safeway.

ASMI Domestic Marketing Director Megan Rider states,

“I am thrilled to officially welcome Jann Dickerson back to the ASMI family in an even larger contractor capacity leading the domestic foodservice charge. Jann has a wealth of culinary knowledge and passion that is invaluable to ASMI’s mission. We are fortunate to have her championing Alaska’s pristine seafood resource to operators, distributors, and beyond.”

Foodservice partners ranging from specialty and broadline distributors to all segments of restaurant chains and non-commercial outlets can learn more about promotional opportunities by contacting Jann at [email protected].

About Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute:



The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is a partnership between the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry promoting the benefits of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood and offering seafood industry education. The seafood industry is Alaska’s largest basic private sector employer with nearly 60 percent of all wild seafood and 90-95 percent of wild salmon harvested in the U.S. coming from Alaska. In addition to wild salmon, Alaska is known for its crab and whitefish varieties such as Pacific cod, sablefish, halibut, Alaska pollock, sole and rockfish – available fresh or frozen year-round. Alaska has been dedicated to sustainable seafood for more than 50 years and is the only state with a constitution that mandates all seafood be managed under the sustained yield principle. Alaska has taken a leadership role in setting the global standard for precautionary resource management to protect fisheries and surrounding habitats for future generations and leading to an ever-replenishing supply of wild seafood for markets worldwide.