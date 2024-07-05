Authentic Restaurant Brands’ Primanti Bros. Expands to Baltimore

NEW YORK — Authentic Restaurant Brands (“ARB”), a diversified platform of market-leading, iconic regional restaurant brands, announced the expansion of Primanti Bros. into Baltimore.

Primanti Bros. selected Linthicum Heights, Maryland as the location for its first restaurant in the Baltimore area and the 43rd location for the 91-year-old brand. The decision to launch Primanti Bros. in Baltimore was informed by ARB’s concentric circle model of measured growth which leverages local market scale and brand awareness to support entry into neighboring markets. This expansion marks the 7th new Primanti location opened under ARB’s ownership.

ARB reported that the new Primanti Bros. location in Linthicum generated record levels of first week sales for the brand, with high levels of traffic sustained after a banner opening day. Over 400 guests attended an opening celebration, including 250 patrons who camped overnight to be the first through the doors and receive a year’s worth of Primanti’s legendary sandwiches. The early success of the new Baltimore location represented the largest week opening of all Primanti Bros. locations since ARB acquired the brand.

Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Bros. said, “Locals have been asking us to bring Primanti Bros. to Baltimore for years. I credit our deliberate approach to localized growth for allowing our reputation to precede us and creating a local fan base before we even opened our doors. I can’t wait to share what makes Primanti Bros. so special with the people of Maryland and offer Primanti’s as a place to celebrate Baltimore and its great people, sports teams and history.”

Felipe Athayde, CEO of Authentic Restaurant Brands said, “We are thrilled to have received such a warm welcome from the Baltimore community for our Primanti Bros. opening. It speaks to the timeless appeal of the Primanti brand and how consumers are increasingly seeking a differentiated and authentic brand offering. It’s why our diversified portfolio of ‘hometown hero’ brands consistently delivers industry leading performance and why I am confident that Primanti Bros. will soon mean as much to Baltimore as it does to Pittsburgh.”

ARB acquired Primanti Bros. in January 2022 and is focused on driving sustainable growth by pairing the benefits of scale, best in class technology and data analytics with insights informed by extensive operational expertise and an established local presence.

Since 1933, Primanti Bros. has been a dining institution in Western Pennsylvania, well-known for sandwiches piled high with a choice of grilled meat, Provolone cheese, secret recipe sweet-and-sour slaw, fresh-cut fries and tomato slices. The new location in Linthicum is a full-service restaurant with a massive stainless-steel bar, a TV wall and a menu featuring Primanti’s “Almost Famous Sandwiches,” all anchored with a strong sense of place captured by a mural featuring local personalities.

About Authentic Restaurant Brands

Authentic Restaurant Brands is a platform of powerhouse, regional restaurant brands with extraordinary customer brand loyalty and rich, authentic stories. Established in 2021, ARB is a Garnett Station Partners portfolio company currently comprised of four market-leading, iconic brands, each with over 25-year operating histories, including Primanti Bros Restaurant & Bar, based in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland, P.J. Whelihan’s Pub & Restaurant, based in the Greater Delaware Valley, including Philadelphia and South Jersey, Mambo Seafood, based in Houston, Texas and Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical, based in Florida.

ARB is strongly committed to growing each of our brands by leveraging their respective foundations, while sharing best practices across our portfolio under our common ownership. For more information, please visit www.authenticrb.com.

About Primanti Bros.

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Primanti Bros. is a regional restaurant platform know for its iconic sandwiches that was founded in 1933 and has grown to 40+ locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland. The Company has a legendary brand with a loyal guest following driven by its authentic heritage, value offering, and community and neighborhood involvement. Primanti Bros. is famous for its signature sandwiches made of grilled meat, melted cheese, an oil and vinegar-based coleslaw, tomato slices, and French fries between two thick slices of Italian bread. For more information, please visit www.primantibros.com.