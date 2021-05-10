Blue Apron Adds Variety and Flexibility to Menu with Three New Products

NEW YORK–Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is announcing three new products that provide more meal occasions for customers and bring additional variety to their kitchen tables. The newest offerings, Butcher Bundles, Craft Burger and Add-ons, build on the company’s commitment to provide customers with great tasting, high-quality ingredients that address different cooking experiences and meal options.

“These three new Blue Apron products add more variety and new, great tasting meal experiences to our menu, providing our customers with additional options to bring Blue Apron into their homes in a convenient way,” said Linda Findley Kozlowski, Blue Apron’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Blue Apron’s culinary authority differentiates us from our competitors and these new offerings highlight our chefs’ ongoing commitment to innovate in the kitchen to provide our customers with new flavors, variety and flexibility. We continue to create unique recipes featuring fresh ingredients sourced with high animal welfare and ingredient standards that our customers love.”

Butcher Bundles

Curated by Blue Apron’s Test Kitchen chefs with flavor and versatility in mind, Butcher Bundles offer home cooks the flexibility to stock up on proteins for weekly meal prep or to cook for family and friends. Each bundle, total of four, includes a selection of twelve servings of the high-quality, responsibly sourced meat and seafood options found in Blue Apron’s meal kit boxes every week. The Butcher Bundle also comes with a variety of spice blends, recipe inspirations and a cooking guide, giving customers the opportunity to get creative in the kitchen, right in time for the grilling season. Butcher Bundles are available to order this week.

Craft Burger

Craft Burger, an elevated version of a Blue Apron classic that customers have come to love, are indulgent burgers with unique flavors that will heighten a home cook’s experience in the kitchen and bring new tastes to the table. Each Craft Burger comes with a six ounce USDA Certified Prime Ground Beef patty and a specialty bun, and is served with a side to perfectly complement the flavors. With recipes like Truffle & Fontina Burgers with Sautéed Mushrooms & Arugula Salad and Smoked Gouda & Fried Pickle Burgers with Corn on the Cob & Garlic-Herb Butter, the Craft Burger helps customers create a restaurant-quality burger at home. Craft Burger will be available to order starting May 17, weekly across the Two-Serving menu and bi-weekly on the Four-Serving menu, with a new selection of recipes every week.

Add-ons

Building on the positive customer feedback of Blue Apron’s customization options, Add-ons are a great way to include an appetizer, side dish and dessert to a box each week. Add-ons includes two to four servings per offering and adds more flexibility to weekly meals. These additions can be enjoyed as a complement to a weekly dinner, cocktail hour, a quick lunch or a way to add more variety and servings to the dinner table. Add-ons are available to order starting today.

Blue Apron provides its customers with high-quality ingredients that they can feel good about and is continuously building transparency into their sourcing practices. The company is a proud partner of Compassion in World Farming, a leading expert in farm animal welfare, and the Ocean Disclosure Project, an online reporting platform for voluntary disclosure of seafood sourcing. Through these partners, Blue Apron customers can learn more about where their food comes from. To learn more about the company’s Animal Welfare Policy, visit: https://blog.blueapron.com/blue-aprons-animal-welfare-policy/.

Blue Apron is also offering new Grilling Favorites wine bundles, created by their sommeliers and chefs, to perfectly pair with any grilling activity. From classics like Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir to unique Red Blends, the three and six-bottle bundles feature a variety of flavorful, fruity and smoky reds that can hold up to any bold grilled flavor. Explore the Grilling Favorites wine bundles by visiting: www.blueapron.com/market/products/grilling-favorites-3-pack.

