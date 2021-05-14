Blue Star Signs Supply Agreement With Leading National Foodservice Warehouse Supplier

Miami, Florida — Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTC:BSFC), (“Blue Star”), a sustainable seafood company, announces today that it recently signed a vendor agreement to supply two of its most popular trademarked brands “Blue Star” and “Pacifika”, to a leading national foodservice warehouse supplier. Under the terms of the agreement, for a 12-month term, starting in September 2021, Blue Star will supply pasteurized crabmeat, with a current market wholesale value (with applicable discounts) of up to approximately $31 million dollars, subject to certain conditions.

“Since the March 2020 lockdown, we have not entered into a vendor agreement of this volume. As the national vaccination rollout continues and Covid-19 starts to potentially recede, we remain very optimistic for a rebound across the five restaurants segments in the foodservice industry during the second half of this year and beyond. I believe that industry experts are planning and predicting pre-pandemic levels of demand” said John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star Foods Corp.

He further added, “We believe the sustainable way we source our crabmeat is important to independent restaurants and supermarket chains because their end-consumer is starting to demand this from them. This is a consumer trend we believe will continue to accelerate and believe that Blue Star as a company is uniquely positioned to benefit from this.”

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star is a sustainable seafood company that processes, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized Blue Crab meat, and other premium seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. Its products are currently sold in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, France, the Middle East, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The Company’s headquarters are in Miami, Florida (United States), and its corporate website is: http://www.bluestarfoods.com.

