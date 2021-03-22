Burger King and Impossible Foods Announce the Canadian Launch of the Impossible Whopper

TORONTO – Today, Burger King and Impossible Foods announced that, after a successful U.S. launch, the Impossible Whopper is landing in Canada. Participating Burger King restaurants across Ontario will begin serving the Impossible Whopper today, March 22, with a cross-Canada rollout coming on April 12.

Burger King is the first quick-service restaurant in Canada to put the award-winning, plant-based Impossible Foods patty on its menu nationwide.

“The Whopper is an icon, and we know how much our guests love its unique, flame-grilled taste. But, we also know those guests – and really, all Canadians – are always looking for more choice, and are increasingly interested in options without beef,” says Matt Wright, General Manager, Burger King Canada. “That’s why we’re thrilled to have worked with the team at Impossible Foods to create a burger that is truly just as juicy and delicious as the classic Whopper.”

Just like the classic version, the Impossible Whopper is made with a flame-grilled patty topped with freshly sliced tomatoes and onions, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, and crunchy pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

“We’ve been delighted by the popularity of the Impossible Whopper in the United States and are thrilled to bring it to our Impossible Foods fans in Canada,” says Dennis Woodside, President of Impossible Foods. “Our mission is to sell Impossible™ products everywhere conventional animal meat is sold today, and that includes Burger King, whose huge footprint and affordable prices can make delicious plant-based burgers accessible to more Canadians than ever before.”

According to the Restaurants Brands for Good 2020 Year in Review report from the parent company of Burger King, guests who chose the Impossible Whopper in 2020 avoided the equivalent greenhouse gas emissions of driving about 520 million miles in an average passenger vehicle.

About BURGER KING®:

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 18,600 locations in more than 100 countries. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.