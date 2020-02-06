California Avocados Put California on The Menu Projections Show a Crop of Nearly 370M Pounds in 2020

Irvine, CA —There are many reasons to celebrate spring, but the arrival of Fresh California Avocados in the market is one of the best. Straight from the Golden State, California Avocados bring California’s sun-kissed essence directly to the table.

California Avocados’ lush texture and flavor anchor the craveable dishes that customers identify as California cuisine. Recent research on “California avocados and U.S. foodservice patrons” conducted by Menu Matters finds that more than 70% of restaurant patrons nationwide identify avocados as a component in a dish if “California” is part of the menu item name or description.1 Most consumers perceive a restaurant offering dishes with California in the name will use fresh ingredients (83.4%) and source high-quality ingredients (80.2%), while 78.1% believe the restaurant features consistently high-quality ingredients.2

Operators nationwide can leverage the power of California Avocados on the menu. For the 2020 crop year, California Avocado Commission projections show a crop of nearly 370MM pounds, with over 60MM pounds delivered each month through peak season (May-July).

Find out why the best avocados have California in them. Take advantage of the product information, nutrition facts, culinary education resources and hundreds of California Avocado recipe ideas at CaliforniaAvocado.com/foodservice.

1 Menu Matters Consumer Behavior Survey, 2018

2 Menu Matters Consumer Behavior Survey, 2018

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by more than 3,500 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com, or join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados and @CA_Avocados on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram for updates.