FMI – Important Store Management Training During COVID-19

Pre-COVID-19, FMI partnered with grocery industry specialist Harold Lloyd to debut a new webinar education series for store directors and store managers designed to help stores and teams operate at their greatest. The first webinar took place on March 3rd and focused on time management—a timely topic as the U.S. was hurtling towards a pandemic and grocery stores and their associates were suddenly on the frontline juggling numerous demands.

As weeks went by and the COVID-19 pandemic proved to change nearly daily, we decided to evolved the webinar series to meet changing needs because, as Lloyd reasoned, “There’s nothing more important both in times of crisis and times outside of a crisis than in-store communication.”

Our second webinar in the series focused on Effective In-Store Communication. From daily huddles to effective bulletin boards to team meetings and hand-written notes, Lloyd’s advice is not only practical, but it is also immediately applicable especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming from a deep understanding of how supermarkets operates, Lloyd offers advice on what actions will not drastically change operations, but instead offer minor changes that have a major effect.

