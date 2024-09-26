Fresh Thyme Market, in Partnership with Fresh Thyme Customers, Helps Provide Over 3.4 Million Meals to Feeding America

In tandem with Hunger Action Month, the Midwest-based grocer puts spotlight on supporting local communities through shopper and employee-driven initiatives to build a healthier future and lessen food insecurity

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Fresh Thyme Market, a better-for-you grocer with a mission to improve the way communities eat by offering real, fresh food, is proud to announce this year’s donation of over $250,000 – the equivalent of more than 2.6 million meals* – to Feeding America and other local food banks. With donations distributed to local food banks throughout the Midwest, these contributions reflect the grocer’s ongoing commitment to community, addressing food insecurity in the surrounding areas it serves.

“Since day one, Fresh Thyme has proudly invested time and money as a means to foster healthier families and reduce hunger in our local communities across the Midwest,” said Fresh Thyme Market president, Liz Zolcak. “By working together with our Fresh Thyme team and customers to collect donations through our Feeding America partnership throughout the years, we’ve been able to donate more than $1 million, or 100 million meals, to those in need and ensure they have access to nutritious grocery items for themselves and their families.”

Fresh Thyme achieved this – and remains committed to this initiative – through the following ways:

'Round Up at the Register' program allows customers to donate while they shop by rounding up their purchase totals.

Grab and Give initiative gives consumers the option to purchase pre-bagged groceries at checkout, with these bags going directly to local food banks.

Food Rescue program, which alone has contributed over 800,000 meals*—equivalent to more than 132,000 pounds of donated products from its stores.

Open House events are held in Fresh Thyme stores throughout the year to celebrate and engage with the local community through product demos and cooking classes. For example, as part of Fresh Thyme's 10th birthday this year, the company invited shoppers in for a day of special festivities, product tastings and donated $5,000 to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

Volunteer efforts by Fresh Thyme team members throughout the year focus on building meaningful connections within the community by spending time and lending a hand to local organizations like Northern Illinois Food Bank, St. Louis Food Bank, West Suburban Community Pantry and Northside Food Pantry of Indiana to help create, package or deliver crucial resources to those in need.

September marks Hunger Action Month, an annual month-long call to action to raise awareness and inspire everyone to join the movement to end hunger with support from the brand’s new partnership with the FMI Foundation, the creators of Family Meals Month. Community is at the core of everything Fresh Thyme does, so Family Meals Month is especially meaningful because it highlights and celebrates the importance of shared meals. By promoting nutritious, quality options, through weekly cooking classes to quick breakfast options and simple dinner recipes, Fresh Thyme helps families gather around the table, fostering stronger connections and healthier communities. Fresh Thyme stands by this mission and plays a crucial role in making these meals easier and more accessible.

As Hunger Action Month comes to a close, Fresh Thyme invites customers to continue participating in its annual donation programs and to celebrate the power of family meals not just in September, but all year long. To learn more and find a Fresh Thyme location near you, visit freshthyme.com. For more information on Hunger Action Month visit FeedingAmerica.com/take-action and fmi.org/family-meals.

$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.