Small Meatpacker in West-Central Minnesota Will Double its Output Thanks to Federal Grant

Lakes Community Cooperative in Perham earned more than $500,000 to expand its operations and compete with larger processors like Cargill.

A small meat-processing facility in Perham earned a federal grant to double its capacity, which the government hopes will help consumers by lowering their costs thanks to increased competition in a concentrated meat industry.

Lakes Community Cooperative, which processes multiple species of livestock, earned the $533,000 on Monday, with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith — both members of the Senate Agriculture Committee — making the announcement.

