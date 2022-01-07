Ohio Meat Packing Facilities Are Experiencing Major Backlogs. A State Grant Could Help

Right now, farmers that raise animals for meat can’t find places to get their stock slaughtered and processed. The Ohio Meat Processing Grant aims to stop that bottleneck.

The grant program was made available last summer through the signing of the Ohio state budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. It funded the program at $10 million for meat packing facilities to expand capacity, upgrade to new equipment, such as buying a new meat slicer, or cover training costs.

One of those processors is Brian Winner, he operates Roberts Winner’s Sons Inc., a fourth generation meat packing facility in Darke County. His facility mostly deals with cattle and hogs. He applied for the state grant and said processors like him can’t keep up with the demand.

