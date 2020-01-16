Meat Packers Ask Court to Dismiss Lawsuit

Attorneys representing four major beef packing companies are seeking dismissal of a class action lawsuit filed against them by R-CALF. The group alleges that from January 1, 2015 to date, the packers have conspired to depress the price of fed cattle they bought from American ranchers and inflated their own profits and margins. Mark Dopp, General Counsel and Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs for the North American Meat Institute doesn’t think there’s enough evidence for the case to proceed and it should be dismissed.

He thinks many of the charges brought by R-CALF have no merit and are based on hearsay.

Dopp says the price drop for fed cattle was just a regular feature of the market.

