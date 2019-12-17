Golbon Announces New Distributor Member

Boise, Idaho – Golbon is pleased to announce the addition of BTC Wholesale Distributors, Inc. located in Alabaster, Alabama.

Formerly Birmingham Tobacco Company, BTC Wholesale Distributors was started in 1927 by Frank D’Amico. Frank was an Italian immigrant that started as a coal miner and later changed his livelihood toward owning grocery stores which later became a distribution company. Today, BTC Wholesale serves a variety of retail outlets in nine states including convenience stores, pharmacies, grocery stores and discount stores.

BTC Wholesale (BTC) continues to be owned and operated by the D’Amico family with Frank’s son, Frank D’Amico III as President and CEO, and his sons, Chris, Michael, and David who are also in leadership roles. BTC’s leadership team and its 165 associates strive toward providing customized services and growing categories within their current segments of business.

Please join us in welcoming BTC Wholesale Distributors to the Golbon family!