Three Foodservice Veterans Join Golbon

Boise, Idaho – Golbon continues to expand their experienced team with the hiring of three foodservice veterans in Jeff Barstow, Geoff Abell and Betty Wettstein. “With Golbon and our Golbon members experiencing record growth for the past few years, we are in the fortunate position to be hiring some of the industry’s best talent.” said Dave Myers, Golbon President. Myers continued, “We are extremely proud when we say Golbon is “built by food distributors, for food distributors” and these latest additions to the team continue to reinforce that message. We were all born in distribution.”

Jeff Barstow, Director of Category Management

For over 30 years, Jeff has held multiple key senior roles within the industry including being an owner/ founder of an independent broadline distributor in the Northeast.

“Jeff brings to Golbon a wealth of knowledge and strong relationships from within the foodservice industry. We could not be happier to add such a diverse resource like Jeff to our Golbon team.” said Randy Domiguez, Golbon Vice President of Category Management.

Geoff Abell, Director of Member Development

Geoff brings an extensive background in sales, spending the last 10 years as the VP of Sales for a foodservice distributor in North Carolina.

Tony Taylor, Golbon Vice President of Member Development said, “We are excited to have Geoff on board and are looking forward to utilizing his foodservice distribution experience to help enhance the growth of Golbon’s distributor members.”

Betty Wettstein, Member Manager of Convenience and Retail

Betty has exceptional experience in wholesale food distribution and retail stores, including sales, purchasing, operations and marketing. In her previous role, Betty was a Food Service Director for a distributor supporting a 6 state region of convenience store business, foodservice programs, and product procurement.

“Betty is passionate about the industry, committed to developing lasting relationships and is a welcomed addition to the Golbon convenience team.” said Ryan Peters, Golbon Vice President of Convenience and Retail.

Full Release here https://golbon.com/press/three-foodservice-veterans-join-golbon/

Golbon is a national foodservice buying group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Initially formed in 1963, Golbon is made up of over 200 foodservice and retail distributors. Golbon members enjoy access to Golbon’s family of brands, aggregated purchasing opportunities, marketing support, educational tracks, and relationship-building opportunities with other independent distributors. Golbon offers hundreds of Golbon-branded items in multiple categories to meet both broadline and specialty distributors’ needs.

For more information about Golbon visit www.golbon.com.