Goldbergs Group Rebrands and Expands Specialty Catering Company

Launches Goldline Catering Co. to bring exceptional service for every occasion



ATLANTA — Goldbergs Group, an Atlanta-based company that specializes in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production, has long provided catering services under its Goldbergs and Mainline brand names, delivering exceptional culinary experiences for events of all sizes. With the US catering market reaching $72 billion in 2023 and expected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR, reaching $124 billion by 2032, according to Expert Market Research, the rebranding of its catering division to Goldline Catering Co. marks an exciting evolution of the business, continuing its legacy of culinary excellence.

Goldline Catering Co. specializes in creating remarkable dining experiences for large groups and corporate gatherings, including company retreats, grand celebrations, and intimate corporate lunches. With 66% of all orders including some type of dietary accommodation according to EZ Cater, Goldline Catering Co. offers a diverse array of dishes to accommodate various dietary needs, including vegetarian and vegan options, with menus that are customized to reflect the vision of each customer. Goldline Catering Co. is spearheaded by Paul Skowronski and Chef Blake McDonald.

“For more than 50 years, we have been serving customers in the greater Atlanta area, as well as across the world with our diverse portfolio. We are thrilled to rebrand our catering services to Goldline Catering Co. and extend our commitment to helping customers make each event special and tailored to their unique needs and tastes,” said Bradley Saxe, Co-Chief Executive Officer for Goldbergs Group. “This rebranding is inspired by the high standards we developed at Goldbergs Fine Foods; our teams are ready to deliver on our longstanding commitment to high-quality food and exceptional service. Our goal remains to create memorable experiences through our custom-tailored catering solutions.”

Goldline’s comprehensive catering services also include delivery and setup services. The team has served thousands of guests at events at the Delta Museum, as well as events for all the major airlines that operate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Goldline has also catered General Aviation customers through Signature Aviation and well-respected organizations such as Chick-fil-A Leadership, Roam, Trilith Studios and American Airlines. Customers may order directly online at the Goldline Catering Co. website or contact the team at order@goldlinecatering.com to schedule a consultation.

“Our team at Goldline focuses on quality ingredients and innovative menus to ensure every event is a culinary delight. Whether you’re hosting a company retreat, a grand celebration, or an intimate corporate lunch, our dedicated team is here to work closely with every customer to elevate their events and create an experience that will leave a lasting impression on their guests,” said Paul Skowronski Director of Special Events & Operations for Goldline Catering Co.

For more information about Goldline Catering Co., visit www.goldlinecateringco.com.

About Goldbergs Group

Goldbergs Group is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, Goldbergs Commissary, and most recently added Goldline Catering Co.

For more information, visit www.goldbergsgroup.com.