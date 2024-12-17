How Chicago’s Black and Latino Restaurant Owners are Persevering Amid Challenges

Sergio Reyes is stressed. He’s preparing to reopen his Pilsen restaurant after a four-year hiatus. He’s in a dispute with the city of Chicago over the placement of a bar on the new patio. Attorney and architecture fees are eating into his capital to buy food and liquor.

“That’s what’s keeping me up at night,” Reyes says, “along with creating menus, hiring staff, getting the right people to work with us and having them understand the culture of our restaurant.”

Just like Carmy Berzatto, the ambitious chef-owner in the Emmy Award-winning TV series “The Bear,” Reyes needs to get the restaurant open as soon as possible to start generating sales.

