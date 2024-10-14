Katzman Announces New CEO, Expansion and Rebrand

The 100+ year old produce company enters its next chapter with a purpose-driven vision for growth

BRONX, NY – Katzman announced the appointment of Stefanie Katzman, fourth generation in her family’s business, to CEO.

Under Stefanie’s leadership, Katzman is rebranding to a family of produce companies and debuting a new logo, look and feel.

“The rebrand is a result of Katzman’s ongoing expansion,” said Stefanie. “Our industry partners will continue to have access to Katzman’s expertise, relationships and offerings, and with this next chapter, we can provide increased and enhanced services.”

The Katzman family has been in the produce business for over 100 years, beginning with a horse and wagon and growing into one of the largest produce wholesale operations in New York City. Katzman Produce (formerly S. Katzman Produce), led by Stephen Katzman, will continue to operate out of the Hunts Point Produce Market in Bronx, NY.

After several years of planning and preparation, new operation Katzman Distribution was launched outside of the Hunts Point Produce Market this past April. “We saw an opportunity to help independent retailers transform their business through the produce department,” said Stefanie. Since opening, the company has been servicing retailers in the Northeast out of its first facility in Burlington, NJ.

Katzman Logistics, which includes a fleet of delivery trucks, was also created to ensure quality, control and timely service throughout the last mile of the supply chain.

Collectively, Katzman includes growing, shipping, importing, brokerage, wholesale, distribution, and logistics, with footprints in multiple facilities throughout New York and New Jersey, and reach throughout the Northeast.

“Our future at Katzman can be summed up in one word, and that’s ‘growth,’” said Stefanie. “Through our continued growth, in partnership with our suppliers and customers, Katzman seeks to increase access to fresh, delicious, nutritious produce that drives repeat consumption, so we can improve lives through fresh produce.”

About Katzman

Katzman is a family of produce companies with 100+ years of partnership with its valued suppliers and customers. Our mission is to increase access to fresh, delicious, nutritious produce that drives repeat consumption, so we can improve lives through fresh produce. Katzman includes wholesaler Katzman Produce, Katzman Berry, Katzman Distribution, Katzman Logistics, fruit importer Global Harvest, grower/shipper Mama Mia, and broker Top Katz. We source nationally and internationally to provide a full range of fresh produce, services and offerings throughout the United States. Proudly SQF-certified. To grow with us, please visit www.katzman.com.