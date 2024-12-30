HelloFresh Introduces Resolution-Approved Offerings for Easy, Nutritious Home Cooking

Simplify mealtime with ready made meals served up in three minutes, prep-and-bake meals that require less than five minutes of prep, and all new 15-minute recipes

NEW YORK — Just in time for New Year’s resolutions, HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, is introducing wholesome new offerings for home cooks who want easy, homemade meals with little to no prep–especially on their busiest days. Whether choosing from a delicious meal ready in three minutes with no cooking required, or a simplified recipe that involves just five minutes of prep and minimal cleanup, getting a nutritious, quality meal on the table has never been easier or more convenient.

HelloFresh Unveils Delicious Ready Made Meals Served in Three Minutes

For those who want a flavorful, chef-crafted meal fast, the heat-and-eat Ready Made Meals are the perfect addition to mealtime. Ready in just three minutes, this new offering is the fastest way to get a nutritious meal on the table and is the ideal option for those who are on-the-go, or for nights when time isn’t on their side. From hearty classics, like Beef Bolognese and the Southwest-Style Chicken Bowl, to globally inspired recipes, like Butter Chicken and Udon Stir-Fry, Ready Made Meals can make eating well a breeze for home cooks who prioritize convenience without wanting to sacrifice quality.

“Ready Made Meals are an essential and exciting new way we are bringing nutritious, convenient mealtime options to our HelloFresh customers in the New Year,” said Kristin Bryan, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation at HelloFresh. “Whether navigating a packed workday or balancing family commitments, these meals were developed to be the perfect solution to staying nourished without compromising on quality, offering a delicious, home-cooked meal in minutes.”

Less Than 5 Minutes of Prep Time with New Prep and Bake Meals

For the home cook looking for virtually no prep time in the kitchen, Prep & Bake Meals are a new offering that simplifies mealtime by providing fresh ingredients that come pre-chopped and require only five minutes or less of preparation. Featuring delicious recipes like Onion Crunch Chicken and a Creamy Mushroom Ravioli Bake, the menu will include three Prep and Bake Meals to choose from each week for HelloFresh customers. Prep and Bake Meals are designed to deliver the ease and satisfaction of a wholesome, home-cooked meal without the hassle of cleanup that usually comes with it.

Cut Cooking Time in Half with 15-Min Meals

New 15-Min Meals, like Chicken Gyoza Salad and Cilantro Beef Burrito Bowl, provide fresh, flavorful dinners from fridge to plate in just 15 minutes or less. Designed as quick, three-step recipes that require minimal prep and cleanup, these quick yet delicious meals offer a home cooked meal in about the time.

This New Year, HelloFresh makes it easy to eat well with quick home-cooked meals that present a better alternative to options like takeout, frozen, or heavily processed meals. With a focus on simplifying mealtime to support a more balanced lifestyle, HelloFresh customers can start their year stress-free by spending less time worrying about what’s for dinner and more time enjoying a delicious meal with the people they love.

To sign up for HelloFresh and learn more about the wholesome new offerings, visit www.hellofresh.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company, providing customers with fresh, high-quality ingredients to cook delicious meals at home. By delivering pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes directly to customers’ doors, HelloFresh helps busy individuals and families enjoy home-cooked meals without the hassle of meal planning and grocery shopping. HelloFresh was voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America from 2021 through 2023 by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com or follow HelloFresh on Facebook, X, Instagram, or TikTok.