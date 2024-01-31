Home Chef Partners with Monique Volz of Ambitious Kitchen on Limited-Time Meal Kits

The Chicago-based recipe developer and upcoming cookbook author’s exclusive menu is full of hearty, delicious meals

CHICAGO – To kick off a new year of creativity in the kitchen, Home Chef, the leading

meal solutions company available both online and in stores, is partnering with beloved food blogger

recipe developer, and soon-to-be cookbook author Monique Volz of Ambitious Kitchen on a limited-time

menu of exclusive meal kits. This culinary collaboration brings recipes inspired by Ambitious Kitchen’s

balanced, flavorful meals direct to home cook’s kitchens for the first time ever.

“I started Ambitious Kitchen with the goal of inspiring everyone who spends time in the kitchen, whether

out of love for cooking or simply as a means to get a meal on the table,” said Monique Volz, founder of

Ambitious Kitchen. “My collaboration with Home Chef removes the stress of mealtime and gives home

cooks more freedom to get creative and feel confident in the kitchen.”

Ambitious Kitchen’s nourishing and satisfying recipes are designed to encourage home cooks of all levels

with approachable techniques and straight-forward preparations. Now available for delivery via Home

Chef, Volz’s exclusive recipes are simpler than ever to make at home with clear instructions and

pre-portioned ingredients arriving at customers’ doorsteps.

“As a Chicago-based company, we’re always excited to partner with talented culinary creators in our

‘hometown,’” said Shira Schwarz, VP of brand marketing at Home Chef. “Ambitious Kitchen brings a

unique perspective on balanced cooking that is anything but basic, and we know our customers are

going to love her achievable recipes.”

Ambitious Kitchen’s menu of delicious and doable recipes is available to order now at

cook.homechef.com/ambitious-kitchen. The limited-time meals will be on the menu for four weeks with

two mouth-watering dishes available each week, and ordering closes on February 23 at noon CT, so fans

should order now if they want to try all the balanced, tasty eats.

The limited-time menu of Ambitious Kitchen recipes includes hearty, vibrant dishes including:

● Sheet Pan Spiced Chicken with sweet potatoes and cauliflower

● Chicken and Caramelized Onion Pasta Bake with spinach and Parmesan

● Greek-Style Turkey Meatballs with lemon orzo & creamy feta yogurt sauce

● Spicy Maple-Glazed Salmon with garlic rice and green beans

● Southwest-Style Roasted Veggie Quesadilla with Black Beans and Corn

● Jalapeño Popper-Stuffed Chicken with crispy smashed potatoes

● Salmon Taco Bowls with fajita rice

● Shrimp and Vegetable Orzo with brown butter and goat cheese

Additionally, to further support home cooks on their personal kitchen journeys, Home Chef is giving

away “Recipe for Success” packages to five lucky home chefs. Each package is filled with kitchen

essentials personally selected by Monique Volz herself, including a Made In chef’s knife, a Material

mixing bowl, a Nordic Ware sheet tray, a silicone whisk and spatula, and a $100 Home Chef gift card.

Fans and foodies can enter via Home Chef’s Instagram starting January 31 at noon CT.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online

presence. The meal delivery service is available via homechef.com and packaged meal solutions can be

found at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies. Home Chef is committed to bringing

ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so home cooks can enjoy their

time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR).

Find out more and get cooking at homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for

updates and inspiration.

