Hy-Vee and Alliant Energy Complete Solar Project in Chariton

State, local leaders celebrate partnerships that will advance sustainability goals for both companies

Hy-Vee, Inc. and Alliant Energy recently marked the completion of the Hy-Vee Chariton Solar Field at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Chariton, Iowa. The first phase of this project, which began in 2023, is officially operational and will generate enough energy to power 360 homes each year.

The ceremony featured remarks on the project by Lieutenant Governor of Iowa Adam Gregg, Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company President Mayuri Farlinger, Hy-Vee’s Executive Vice President of Supply Chain and Transportation Steven Venegas, and Lucas County Economic Development Executive Director Donise Altenhofen. Hy-Vee leaders as well as representatives from the project’s construction teams, SunVest Solar and Tri-City Electric, and Iowa State University also attended the event.

“These initiatives encapsulate what can happen when a forward-looking company like Hy-Vee partners with their local energy company to advance sustainably,” said Farlinger. “Hy-Vee’s decision to be a leader in this space is something we’re extremely proud of as we deliver on our purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities.”

“Hy-Vee’s supply chain employees, as well as our retail teams, are focused on making sure that we operate as sustainability as possible,” said Venegas. “This new solar field project is incredibly exciting in that it represents a more sustainable energy future for Hy-Vee as well as a chance to partner with multiple organizations to see how we can work together to help create a more sustainable energy future for all of the areas Hy-Vee serves.”

In addition to the solar panels, an on-site apiary has been added to the field to study how the presence of various native plants helps sustain bee colonies. The apiary, funded by Hy-Vee and the Alliant Energy Foundation, is operated by Iowa State University researchers in its initial stages and will eventually be managed by local resources.

Hy-Vee and Alliant Energy also are piloting a fleet of 30 electric refrigerated trailers to deliver perishable items to Iowa Hy-Vee stores. The cooling systems on the new trailers are powered by electricity, rather than diesel, allowing for quieter idling near stores, a lower environmental impact and increased operational efficiency.

For more information on Hy-Vee’s sustainability initiatives, visit sustainability.hy-vee.com. For additional information about Alliant Energy’s progress on its clean energy transition, visit poweringwhatsnext.alliantenergy.com.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 75,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to approximately 1 million electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy’s mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy’s two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.