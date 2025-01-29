Hy-Vee Names Retail Media Leader as its Chief Marketing Officer

Kathryn Mazza takes over as chief marketing officer as President Donna Tweeten retires.

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that Kathryn Mazza, who previously served as senior vice president of Hy-Vee’s retail media network RedMedia, has been promoted to senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Hy-Vee, and president of RedMedia.

Mazza joined Hy-Vee in February 2024, bringing with her nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and retail media, most recently as vice president of media/GM retail media for DICK’S Sporting Goods. As president of RedMedia, Mazza will oversee the continued growth and development of Hy-Vee’s retail media network, launched in 2023. In its first months of operation, RedMedia has already garnered accolades from The Mars Agency and Media, Ads + Commerce for its innovative capabilities and ROI.

“Kathryn has already demonstrated tremendous leadership when it comes to helping the market recognize the power of Hy-Vee’s brand,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s Chairman and CEO. “Kathryn is the right leader to help bring our retail media and marketing efforts together to create even more value for our customers and our vendor partners. She has the skillset and capabilities to expand and advance our efforts and campaigns into the future.”

Mazza is a member of the Women in Retail Leadership Circle and is the executive sponsor for the Minnesota Lynx Changemakers program, a first-of-its-kind venture focused on building the next generation of leaders.

“I look forward to continuing the strong marketing efforts we’ve been known for at Hy-Vee and best positioning our brand and value messaging with our customers,” said Mazza. “Another top priority of mine will be further strengthening our vendor and supplier partnerships as we plan for the future.”

The move comes as Hy-Vee President Donna Tweeten retires on Jan. 24 after a 35-year career at the grocery chain. Her retirement plans were publicly announced in October 2024. Tweeten previously held the position of Hy-Vee’s chief marketing officer and RedMedia president before being promoted to Hy-Vee president.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee was recently named the No. 1 grocery store in America by USA TODAY. The company’s more than 75,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.