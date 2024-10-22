Instacart Hires Uber Delivery Engineering Executive as New CTO

Instacart named an engineering leader from delivery competitor Uber Technologies Inc. as its new chief technology officer, a position that has been vacant for eight months.

Anirban Kundu, head of engineering for Uber’s delivery business, will join Instacart on Oct. 28, according to a company spokesperson. At Uber, Kundu built on the engineering work he led at Postmates — acquired by Uber in 2020 — to spearhead the consumer-facing Uber Eats service, as well as advertising on the delivery platform. He had worked closely with Instacart as part of the restaurant delivery partnership the two companies announced in May.

“His deep understanding of multisided marketplaces like ours and proven track record of building scaled technical systems that can support long-term growth make him the perfect person to drive our technical vision forward,” Instacart said in a statement.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg