Instacart and Chase Launch New Instacart Mastercard Credit Card Unlocking New Rewards and Unlimited Earnings from Hundreds of Retailers

SAN FRANCISCO & WILMINGTON, Del.–Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., today launched the new Instacart Mastercard credit card, with Mastercard as the exclusive payments network. With this first-ever credit card from Instacart, cardmembers can earn unlimited cash back with a range of redemption options, along with additional rewards and benefits.

The new Instacart Mastercard from Chase, a World Elite Mastercard, offers cardmembers:

Accelerated Earning Opportunities on Groceries and Everyday Purchases

5% cash back on Instacart purchases made at more than 800 national, regional, and local retail brands from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities

5% cash back on travel purchased through the Chase Travel Center

2% cash back on restaurants, gas stations, and select streaming services

1% cash back on all other purchases

“At Instacart, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our customers, and now more than ever we’re helping them maximize rewards on their everyday household shopping,” said Heather Rivera, Vice President of Strategy, Corp Dev, and Partnerships at Instacart. “We’re proud to partner with Chase for the first-ever Instacart credit card that will offer yet another way to access rewards both on and off the Instacart platform. From the weekly grocery shop to beauty products and sports equipment to household essentials, cardmembers will be rewarded with cash back on every purchase from many of their favorite retailers. They’ll also get free access to Instacart+ for a year, which enables them to pile on the savings with perks like no delivery fees on orders over a certain size, reduced service fees, and credit back on eligible Pickup orders.”

“The Instacart Mastercard was designed to provide Instacart users with more value, rewards and savings,” said Doug Einstein, General Manager of the Instacart Co-Brand Card at Chase. “Whether a cardmember is stocking up on groceries for the week, refilling their pantry with household goods, ordering late-night snacks, or something in between, we wanted to create a card that ensured checking out with Instacart pays off with unlimited opportunity to earn cash back.”

“Mastercard is thrilled to continue expanding our partnerships with Chase and Instacart, two companies that share our vision to enable consumers to save time and money through enhanced digital experiences,” said John Levitsky, Executive Vice President, North America at Mastercard. “Our World Elite benefits complement cardholders’ evolving lifestyles, whether shopping for everyday items or fueling people’s passion for culinary experiences.”

For a limited time, the first 10,000 consumers to apply and be approved for the Instacart Mastercard will receive a $200 Instacart credit and one year of free Instacart+ automatically upon approval. After the first 10,000 cardmembers, every new cardmember will receive a $100 Instacart credit and one free year of Instacart+. Instacart+ benefits include free delivery on orders over a certain size; reduced Instacart service fees; credit back on eligible Pickup orders; and exclusive benefits.

Rewards Redemption Option Choices

Instacart orders: cardmembers will, in the future, be able to use cash back rewards to pay for all or part of an order in the Instacart App or on Instacart.com, with no minimum rewards balance to redeem

cardmembers will, in the future, be able to use cash back rewards to pay for all or part of an order in the Instacart App or on Instacart.com, with no minimum rewards balance to redeem Cash back: cardmembers can choose to receive a direct deposit or a statement credit, with no minimum rewards balance to redeem

cardmembers can choose to receive a direct deposit or a statement credit, with no minimum rewards balance to redeem Travel: cardmembers can redeem cash back rewards for travel via the Chase Travel Center, including flights, hotels, cruises, and car rentals

Additional Benefits

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

World Elite Mastercard benefits, including complimentary 24/7 concierge service, access to Mastercard Priceless® Experiences, and exclusive offers from popular brands for services like ride-sharing and online shopping

Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver

Purchase Protection

Extended Warranty Protection

Baggage Delay Insurance

Lost Luggage Reimbursement

Roadside Assistance

Travel Accident Insurance

Travel and Emergency Assistance Services

For more information about the new Instacart Mastercard, visit www.TheInstacartMastercard.com.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 800 national, regional, and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of busy people and families to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for more than 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders for customers on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

