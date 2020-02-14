Lidl Opening 2 More N.J. Grocery Stores This Month

Nicolette Accardi, NJ.com Retail & FoodService February 14, 2020

German discount grocer Lidl is continuing its expansion throughout both New Jersey and the United States, and stores in Cherry Hill and Howell are slated to open Feb. 26.

The Cherry Hill store will be located at 400 Route 38, and the Howell store will be located at 4250 Route 9. Both stores will open at 8 a.m on the 26th.

“As a native of the Philadelphia area, I look forward to bringing Lidl’s unique, high-quality products at low prices close to home,” Cherry Hill store manager Darnell Mason said in a statement. “The local team and I cannot wait to get to know the local community over the coming months and years.”

As part of its ongoing expansion along the East Coast, Lidl US announced today plans to open 25 new stores in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia by spring of 2020. By the end of next year, Lidl expects to sell its award-winning products in more than 100 stores and create more than 1,000 new jobs across nine states.