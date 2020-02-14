Lidl Opening 2 More N.J. Grocery Stores This Month

German discount grocer Lidl is continuing its expansion throughout both New Jersey and the United States, and stores in Cherry Hill and Howell are slated to open Feb. 26.

The Cherry Hill store will be located at 400 Route 38, and the Howell store will be located at 4250 Route 9. Both stores will open at 8 a.m on the 26th.

“As a native of the Philadelphia area, I look forward to bringing Lidl’s unique, high-quality products at low prices close to home,” Cherry Hill store manager Darnell Mason said in a statement. “The local team and I cannot wait to get to know the local community over the coming months and years.”

